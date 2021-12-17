Dr. Andrew Gamenthaler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamenthaler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Gamenthaler, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Gamenthaler, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Locations
Joseph D Bianchi1890 Lpga Blvd Ste 250, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 274-0250Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gamenthaler is a very wonderful doctor and a very patient caring man. He gets the highest rating possible!
About Dr. Andrew Gamenthaler, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamenthaler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamenthaler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamenthaler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamenthaler has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamenthaler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamenthaler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamenthaler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamenthaler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamenthaler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.