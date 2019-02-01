Overview

Dr. Andrew Galbreath, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Galbreath works at Sentara Neurology Specialists in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Myasthenia Gravis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.