Dr. Andrew Galbreath, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
Sentara Neurology Specialists1950 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 507-0600
Sentara Neurology Specialists301 Riverview Ave Ste 202, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 252-9015Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 600 Gresham Dr Ste 8630, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 388-6105
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Galbreth discovered through my history, MRI, and thorough assessment, that I had sub luxated my rib. After a multitude Of testing, 5 months of extreme discomfort, and depression, I have a diagnosis and treatment plan. Thank you so much, for your expertise.
About Dr. Andrew Galbreath, DO
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1144342445
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galbreath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galbreath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galbreath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galbreath works at
Dr. Galbreath has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Myasthenia Gravis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galbreath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Galbreath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galbreath.
