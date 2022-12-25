Overview

Dr. Andrew Gage, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Effingham, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.



Dr. Gage works at HSHS Medical Group-Effingham in Effingham, IL with other offices in Mattoon, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.