Dr. Andrew Frutkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Frutkin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Locations
Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-0642Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
So glad that my primary care physician had referred to Dr. Frutkin. A marked difference from my previous cardiologist! Great bedside manner, extremely thorough and caring professional! Entire staff is a pleasure to interact with.
About Dr. Andrew Frutkin, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Stanford University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
