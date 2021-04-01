Overview

Dr. Andrew Frutkin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Frutkin works at Eisenhower Radiation Oncology in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.