Dr. Andrew Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Friedman, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Saw him for several years. The best... I can't think of one negative thing Dr did or said. I would highly recommend him for pain. He actually searches for a fix even if your taking meds.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Pain Medicine
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
