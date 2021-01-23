See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Newton, MA
Dr. Andrew Freiberg, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Freiberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Freiberg works at Newton-Wellesley Hospital Kaplan Joint Center in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newton-Wellesley Hospital Kaplan Joint Center
    2014 Washington St Ste 361, Newton, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 243-5155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Joint Pain
Knee Replacement
Avascular Necrosis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Hip Replacement
Knee Replacement Revision
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Total Hip Replacement
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bone Cancer
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Coccygeal Pain
Femur Fracture
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hip Fracture
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Resurfacing
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Surgery
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Partial Knee Replacement
Pelvic Fracture
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Synovial Biopsy
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 23, 2021
    I just had left hip revision by Dr Freiberg in NOV, after he had successfully replaced my left hip in 2005, my right hip in 2010 and my right knee in 2015. I consider him to be at the very top of his profession, and I have total confidence in his medical skills and ability. He has successfully operated on several of my colleagues as well over the past twenty years, all of whom think he is terrific. NWH is lucky to have him!
    William Bachman — Jan 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Freiberg, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Freiberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144210956
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mass Gen Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Freiberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freiberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freiberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freiberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freiberg works at Newton-Wellesley Hospital Kaplan Joint Center in Newton, MA. View the full address on Dr. Freiberg’s profile.

    Dr. Freiberg has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freiberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Freiberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freiberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freiberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freiberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

