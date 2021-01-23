Dr. Andrew Freiberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freiberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Freiberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Freiberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Freiberg works at
Locations
-
1
Newton-Wellesley Hospital Kaplan Joint Center2014 Washington St Ste 361, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-5155
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freiberg?
I just had left hip revision by Dr Freiberg in NOV, after he had successfully replaced my left hip in 2005, my right hip in 2010 and my right knee in 2015. I consider him to be at the very top of his profession, and I have total confidence in his medical skills and ability. He has successfully operated on several of my colleagues as well over the past twenty years, all of whom think he is terrific. NWH is lucky to have him!
About Dr. Andrew Freiberg, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1144210956
Education & Certifications
- Mass Gen Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freiberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freiberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freiberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freiberg works at
Dr. Freiberg has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freiberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Freiberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freiberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freiberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freiberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.