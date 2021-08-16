Overview

Dr. Andrew Freel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Freel works at Associates In Plastic Surgery in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.