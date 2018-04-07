Dr. Andrew Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Freedman, MD
Dr. Andrew Freedman, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
- 1 8635 W 3rd St Ste 1070, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-4700
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Freedman is newly on board as our daughter’s pediatric urologist. Our little girl was born a few days ago needing a diagnosis for an enlarged ureter. We still have follow up appointments to determine what is going on... but so far my husband and I are so very impressed with Dr. Freedman’s knowledge and bedside manner. We feel at ease with our baby in his care.
About Dr. Andrew Freedman, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
- Pediatric Urology
Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.
