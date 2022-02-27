Dr. Andrew Fras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Fras, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Fras, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State Univerisity and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital100 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 486-9600
OrthoMichigan, Lapeer, MI4466 W BRISTOL RD, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 733-1200
OrthoMichigan, Lapeer, MI307 S Court St, Lapeer, MI 48446 Directions (810) 667-6110Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pm
Spectrum Health Hospitals Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic221 Michigan St NE Ste 400, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 486-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Broken leg fractured 3 places slipped on sidewalk Ice. Dr Fras was surgeon and amazing. Clear communications, passionate, open and leg is whole. 2 plates 15-20 screws. Called office with question a week later and office was responsive. For someone who needed surgery from ER and didn't have time to choose a provide I was so impressed in his skill, knowledge and appreciated that his residences as well. Also St. Mary's ortho 7th floor staff was excellent.
About Dr. Andrew Fras, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1639328834
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Univ/Vandy Med Ctr
- McLaren Regl Med Ctr
- Michigan State Univerisity
