Overview

Dr. Andrew Fras, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State Univerisity and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Fras works at MHPP Cardiothoracic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Flint, MI and Lapeer, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.