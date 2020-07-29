Dr. Andrew Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Frankel, MD
Dr. Andrew Frankel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
Andrew S. Frankel, MD201 S Lasky Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 552-2173Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Frankel is a very caring, supportive, and knowledgeable surgeon. He took the time to explain my case in detail and made sure I could understand the procedure. I felt comfortable asking questions and they were answered in detail. The surgery went very smoothly and I had a very easy recovery. The post-operative instructions were very helpful and eased the pain.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- Lasky Clinic
- University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
- U Ill Coll Med
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
