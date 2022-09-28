Overview

Dr. Andrew Francis, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Francis works at NorthShore Medical Group Anesth in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL, Addison, IL and Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.