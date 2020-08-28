See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Andrew Forgay, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (25)
Dr. Andrew Forgay, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with San Antonio Unif Ser Hlth Edu, Anesthesiology Madigan Army Med Ctr, Family Medicine

Dr. Forgay works at Dr. David Floyd in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    University Neuroscience - Augusta Back
    840 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 722-6957

  • Piedmont Augusta

Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 28, 2020
    I went to Doctor Forgay for about a year he did one shot and one PT then he came into my room screamed at me and in with my wife there called me a drug addict just coming to get med. He never checked I had 6 herniated docs. He is such a JERK I would not let him treat my dead dog not say my live dog.
    Aiken SC — Aug 28, 2020
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Forgay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forgay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Forgay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Forgay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forgay has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forgay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Forgay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forgay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forgay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forgay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

