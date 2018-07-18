Dr. Foote has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Foote, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Foote, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Foote works at
Locations
1
Alternative Opportunities Inc.1025 Straka Ter, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 632-6688
2
Variety Care Reno4000 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107 Directions (405) 632-6688
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foote is more than a medication prescribing Dr. He takes the time to know you as a person and help you deal with everyday problems. He is always punctual and does not keep patients waiting for more than 5 - 10 minutes. Dr. Foote is the most caring and understanding psychiatrist I've had- I've had 4 or 5 psychiatrists prior to him and have seen him for the past 5 years.
About Dr. Andrew Foote, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- English
- 1558400762
Education & Certifications
- Forensic Psychiatry
