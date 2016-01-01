Dr. Andrew Florea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Florea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Florea, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Florea, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Florea works at
Locations
Andrew S. Florea MD Inc.1174 Nevada St Ste 100, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 335-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Florea, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1316955172
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Florea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Florea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Florea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Florea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Florea.
