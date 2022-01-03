Dr. Andrew Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Fishman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Fishman, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Fishman works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4405 Weaver Pkwy, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 933-4056
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was blessed and lucky at the same time to have Dr. Fishman as my surgeon twice in the last 10 years for two difficult successful brain tumors removal. Dr. Fishman spent enough time explaining to me exactly what was to come, the risks involved, and he answered all my questions with great patience and kindness. I put my life on his hands and I have no regrets, I am now back to a normal life. After the surgery I was in close contact with Dr. Fishman’s team who patiently guided, supported and answered absolutely all the questions I had throughout the recovery time. I had a great connection and experience with Dr. Fishman and his fantastic team. I just love all of them and I am deeply grateful and thankful for all the care I received. I will never forget you Dr. Fishman, you saved my life, God bless you! I would highly recommend Dr. Fishman!
About Dr. Andrew Fishman, MD
- Neurotology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1427279348
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine Program
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishman works at
Dr. Fishman has seen patients for Vertigo and Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.