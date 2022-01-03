Overview

Dr. Andrew Fishman, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Fishman works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL with other offices in Warrenville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.