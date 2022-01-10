Overview

Dr. Andrew Fireman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Fireman works at Abington Medical Specialists in Horsham, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

