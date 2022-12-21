Dr. Andrew Fintel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fintel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Fintel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Fintel, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany and Lewisgale Medical Center.
Locations
Lewis Gale OBGYN West1900 Electric Rd, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 774-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve always been happy with my visits , the ladies are sweet, kind and Caring .
About Dr. Andrew Fintel, DO
- Hematology
- English
- 1578876843
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fintel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fintel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fintel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fintel has seen patients for Hodgkin's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fintel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Fintel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fintel.
