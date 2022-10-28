Overview

Dr. Andrew Fine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fine works at Neurosurgery/Spine Specialists in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.