Dr. Andrew Fine, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Fine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists, LLC5831 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 100, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (727) 349-0016Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful. I recommend him highly. Also Brett is very knowledgeable and compassionate.
About Dr. Andrew Fine, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1013097427
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fine has seen patients for Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.