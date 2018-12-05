Overview

Dr. Andrew Fields, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa.



Dr. Fields works at Ascension Medical Group in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.