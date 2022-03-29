Dr. Andrew Ferris, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ferris, DO
Dr. Andrew Ferris, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Stanly.
Piedmont Orthopedic Specialists1090 NE Gateway Ct NE Ste 204, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 403-7020
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Stanly
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
He was very patient with my mom who has Dementia and I appreciate that very much, many thanks.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1245395185
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Ferris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferris has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.