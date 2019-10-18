Overview

Dr. Andrew Feldman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.



Dr. Feldman works at Andrew C Feldman in Deland, FL with other offices in Edgewater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.