Dr. Andrew Feinberg, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Feinberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Feinberg works at Georgia Eye Partners in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Eye Partners - Midtown Location
    550 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 897-6810
    Eye Surgery Center of Georgia LLC
    1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 140, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 531-9988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Ulcer
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 12, 2020
    I found Dr, Feinberg and his staff to be very helpful and knowledgeable. I would recommended him and his team over and over again.
    About Dr. Andrew Feinberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316959802
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Eugene B Gabianelli MD
    Residency
    • Emory University
    Internship
    • Georgia Baptist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
