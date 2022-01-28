Dr. Andrew Fedorowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fedorowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Fedorowicz, MD
Dr. Andrew Fedorowicz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.
Semper Healthcare5351 S Roslyn St Ste 102, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (720) 507-7051
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- We do not accept health insurance
Dr. Fedorowicz was super patient and kind in my visit! He answered all my questions and was super helpful! By far one of the best medical experiences I have ever had!
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1013989342
- University of Colorado
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- Colorado College
Dr. Fedorowicz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fedorowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fedorowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedorowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedorowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fedorowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fedorowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.