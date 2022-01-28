See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Greenwood Village, CO
Dr. Andrew Fedorowicz, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (91)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Fedorowicz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Fedorowicz works at Semper Healthcare in Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Semper Healthcare
    5351 S Roslyn St Ste 102, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 507-7051

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Fever
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia

Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (88)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 28, 2022
    Dr. Fedorowicz was super patient and kind in my visit! He answered all my questions and was super helpful! By far one of the best medical experiences I have ever had!
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Fedorowicz, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Fedorowicz, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013989342
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Colorado
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Colorado College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Fedorowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fedorowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fedorowicz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fedorowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fedorowicz works at Semper Healthcare in Greenwood Village, CO. View the full address on Dr. Fedorowicz’s profile.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedorowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedorowicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fedorowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fedorowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

