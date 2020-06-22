Dr. Andrew Fedoravicius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fedoravicius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Fedoravicius, MD
Dr. Andrew Fedoravicius, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.
Draper13953 S BANGERTER PKWY, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 727-4280Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Utah Orthopedic Spine & Injury Center6360 S 3000 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Directions (801) 944-3144
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- SelectCare
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
The best! Professional and excellent in all aspect of treatment and followup
About Dr. Andrew Fedoravicius, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851585087
- University of Utah Hosp
- University of Nevada
- Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Fedoravicius has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fedoravicius accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fedoravicius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fedoravicius speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedoravicius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedoravicius.
