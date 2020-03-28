Dr. Andrew Fedder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fedder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Fedder, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Fedder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.
Dr. Fedder works at
Locations
Valley Surgical Specialists Medical Group782 Medical Center Dr E Ste 101, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 256-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Andrew Fedder has been incredible in his care for my Gerd condition. I had a TIF procedure done by him, but one of the attachments came loose and he then referred to the Linx procedure... After my extensive research, I have come to the conclusion that Stretta procedure would work better for me, since Ranitidine is not working anymore and I got polyps after longterm use of PPI's. This year things have become worse and I ended up with a chronic cough and hoarseness. I suspect my condition has graduated to LPR, instead of plain reflux. I sure hope that he is familiar with the Stretta procedure, because I trust his professionalism and skills
About Dr. Andrew Fedder, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1588720205
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fedder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fedder accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fedder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fedder works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedder.
