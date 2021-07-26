Overview

Dr. Andrew Faskowitz, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus.



Dr. Faskowitz works at Crystal Run Healthcare in Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.