Dr. Andrew Farber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Farber, DO
Overview
Dr. Andrew Farber, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 50 Mount Prospect Ave Ste 104, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 928-1325
-
2
Gotham City Orthopedics LLC100 Town Square Pl Ste 208, Jersey City, NJ 07310 Directions (973) 928-1325
-
3
The New York Aesthetic Consultants Llp260 E 66th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 293-7500
-
4
Berkeley Heights Campus1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8936Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farber?
It's my first time to see an ortho, Dr Andrew Faber is so nice, knowledgeable and friendly.
About Dr. Andrew Farber, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1710182167
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Farber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.