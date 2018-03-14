Dr. Andrew Farber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Farber, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Farber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Union Hospital.
Dr. Farber works at
Locations
Indiana Eye Specialists76 W Springhill Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 299-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff helped me source nose pads for specialty glasses that I purchased several years ago. They were nice enough to have them shipped directly to my new address out of state.
About Dr. Andrew Farber, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1053429191
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
