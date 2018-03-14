Overview

Dr. Andrew Farber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Union Hospital.



Dr. Farber works at Indiana Eye Specialists in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.