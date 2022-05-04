See All Radiation Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Andrew Farach, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Farach, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Farach works at Methodist Hospital Radiation in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Annex
    1130 Earle St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 790-2637
  2. 2
    Radiation Oncology Group - Tmc
    6565 Fannin St # DB1-077, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Coronary Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Andrew Farach, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1356720841
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    • Delaware
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Farach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farach works at Methodist Hospital Radiation in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Farach’s profile.

    Dr. Farach has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Farach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

