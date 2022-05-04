Dr. Andrew Farach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Farach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Farach, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Locations
Houston Methodist Annex1130 Earle St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-2637
Radiation Oncology Group - Tmc6565 Fannin St # DB1-077, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Farach, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356720841
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Delaware
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farach has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farach speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Farach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farach.
