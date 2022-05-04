Overview

Dr. Andrew Farach, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Farach works at Methodist Hospital Radiation in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.