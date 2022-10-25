Dr. Andrew Fairchild, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fairchild is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Fairchild, MD
Dr. Andrew Fairchild, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7844
Great experience I’m very thankful for him and his team.
- Internal Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Male
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
