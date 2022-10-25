See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Andrew Fairchild, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Fairchild, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.

Dr. Fairchild works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7844

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 25, 2022
Great experience I’m very thankful for him and his team.
Forrest Cranfill — Oct 25, 2022
About Dr. Andrew Fairchild, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 6 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1639524978
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

