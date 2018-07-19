Dr. Andrew F Ringel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ringel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew F Ringel, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew F Ringel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Dr. Ringel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Andrew F Ringel MD417A Racetrack Rd NW Ste 2, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 315-8861
-
2
Primary Care - Crestview550 Redstone Ave W Ste 200, Crestview, FL 32536 Directions (850) 863-5990
-
3
Destin Plastic Surgery4485 Furling Ln, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 650-7606
-
4
Niceville White Sands Podiatry4554 E Highway 20, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 863-5990Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ringel?
20 years for my whole family and he is perfect for the job he does.
About Dr. Andrew F Ringel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1457442741
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- University of Miami School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ringel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ringel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ringel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ringel works at
Dr. Ringel has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ringel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Ringel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ringel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ringel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ringel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.