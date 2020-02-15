Overview

Dr. Andrew Evans, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Evans works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.