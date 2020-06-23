Dr. Esterle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Esterle, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Esterle, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
1
Cleveland Clinic Akron General1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (330) 344-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Akron General Orthopedics224 W Exchange St Ste 440, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 344-4263
3
Montrose Sleep Center4125 Medina Rd, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 665-8251
4
Akron Surgery Center Providers4127 Medina Rd Ste 104, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 344-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Esterle with severe arthritis pain in my finger. It was 24/7 pain. He was able to schedule me for surgery the next day. He was professional and experienced. The surgery and all steps involved from in the door to out the door was perfect. In 36-48 hours there was no surgery pain and no arthritis pain - no pain at all. Thank you Dr. Esterle!
About Dr. Andrew Esterle, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1285862813
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esterle accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esterle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esterle has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esterle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Esterle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esterle.
