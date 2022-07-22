Overview

Dr. Andrew Erwteman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Erwteman works at Fallbrook Temecula Ortho Assocs in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Fallbrook, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.