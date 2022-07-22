See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Murrieta, CA
Dr. Andrew Erwteman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Erwteman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.

Dr. Erwteman works at Fallbrook Temecula Ortho Assocs in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Fallbrook, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fallbrook Temecula Valley Orthopaedic Associates, Murrieta CA
    25150 Hancock Ave Ste 200, Murrieta, CA 92562
    Fallbrook Location
    521 E Elder St Ste 202, Fallbrook, CA 92028

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Temecula Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 22, 2022
    Dr. Erwteman performed an ACL allograft surgery on my knee one year ago. He took time to explain everything thoroughly. From the nurses to the assistants in surgery center, everyone affirmed that this Dr was skillful, thorough and wonderful to work with. Rehab takes time and lots of PT work but I’m grateful with the counsel received from Dr Erwteman on how best to repair. At 64, I’m out biking and hiking and free from pain.
    About Dr. Andrew Erwteman, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    13 years of experience
    English
    1598083990
    Education & Certifications

    San Diego Arthroscopy & Sports Med
    University of Connecticut Health Center
    NEW YORK MED COLL
    Pennsylvania State University
    Orthopedic Surgery
