Dr. Andrew Erwteman, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Erwteman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.
Locations
Fallbrook Temecula Valley Orthopaedic Associates, Murrieta CA25150 Hancock Ave Ste 200, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 698-4660
Fallbrook Location521 E Elder St Ste 202, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Directions (760) 728-5851
Hospital Affiliations
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Erwteman performed an ACL allograft surgery on my knee one year ago. He took time to explain everything thoroughly. From the nurses to the assistants in surgery center, everyone affirmed that this Dr was skillful, thorough and wonderful to work with. Rehab takes time and lots of PT work but I’m grateful with the counsel received from Dr Erwteman on how best to repair. At 64, I’m out biking and hiking and free from pain.
About Dr. Andrew Erwteman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Arthroscopy & Sports Med
- University of Connecticut Health Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Pennsylvania State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erwteman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erwteman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erwteman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erwteman has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erwteman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Erwteman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erwteman.
