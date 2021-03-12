Dr. Andrew Elliott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elliott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Elliott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Elliott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.
Dr. Elliott works at
Locations
Foot & Ankle Orthopedic Surgery420 E 72nd St Ste 1B, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 525-3721
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent experience with Dr. Elliot. I needed surgery on my foot & met with a few doctors. The staff was very nice and professional Dr. Elliot was a pleasure. Everything went smoothly and although it wasn’t fun recovering from foot surgery, the results have been very good to date. It’s been three months since the surgery and my foot is healing beautifully. I can barely even see the scar & I am back walking easily and wearing regular shoes. they did a great job even during the pandemic. I highly recommend this doctor and his office staff.
About Dr. Andrew Elliott, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649356486
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elliott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elliott works at
Dr. Elliott has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elliott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elliott speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elliott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elliott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.