Sports Medicine
Dr. Andrew Ebert, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.

Dr. Ebert works at Orthopaedic Specialists of Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Specialists of Austin
    4611 Guadalupe St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78751
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic Specialists of Austin - Cedar Park
    715 Discovery Blvd Ste 102, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. David's Medical Center
  The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Limb Pain
Morton's Neuroma
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Limb Pain
Morton's Neuroma

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Limb Pain
Morton's Neuroma
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Bone Cancer
Broken Arm
Broken Neck
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Cramp
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Systemic Sclerosis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
    Insurance Accepted

    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    MedHealthInsurance
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Planned Administration Inc
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 24, 2020
    Dr. Ebert is an amazing physician! He is very knowledgeable and is very good at explaining things. I recently had ligaments repaired and I am so glad that he was the one to do it. He made me feel very comfortable throughout the entire process and has done so throughout the healing process as well. He is very professional and I cannot recommend him enough.
    About Dr. Andrew Ebert, MD

    Sports Medicine
    English
    1952344657
    Education & Certifications

    Orthocarolina Foot and Ankle Institute
    BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    University of Texas Medical Branch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Ebert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebert is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Ebert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ebert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

