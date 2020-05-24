Dr. Andrew Ebert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ebert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Ebert, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Dr. Ebert works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Specialists of Austin4611 Guadalupe St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78751 Directions (512) 503-5033Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Orthopaedic Specialists of Austin - Cedar Park715 Discovery Blvd Ste 102, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 894-9873
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ebert?
Dr. Ebert is an amazing physician! He is very knowledgeable and is very good at explaining things. I recently had ligaments repaired and I am so glad that he was the one to do it. He made me feel very comfortable throughout the entire process and has done so throughout the healing process as well. He is very professional and I cannot recommend him enough.
About Dr. Andrew Ebert, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1952344657
Education & Certifications
- Orthocarolina Foot and Ankle Institute
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- University of Texas Medical Branch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ebert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ebert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ebert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ebert works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.