Dr. Andrew Ebelhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Ebelhar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jennie Stuart Medical Center and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Ebelhar works at
Locations
Med Center Health ENT421 Us 31w Byp, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 782-7768
Hospital Affiliations
- Jennie Stuart Medical Center
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Had an excelled care with this physician. I felt like he really listened to what I was saying. Turns out I needed a sinus surgery to fix my problem which worked great! I'm doing so much better now!
About Dr. Andrew Ebelhar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ebelhar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ebelhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ebelhar has seen patients for Ear Ache and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ebelhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebelhar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebelhar.
