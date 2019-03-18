See All Ophthalmologists in Conroe, TX
Dr. Andrew Dvorak, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Andrew Dvorak, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (562)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Andrew Dvorak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They completed their residency with University of Florida College of Medicine

Dr. Dvorak works at Avery Eye Clinic - Conroe in Conroe, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX and Huntsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Avery Eye Clinic - Conroe
    400 S Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 539-4500
    Monday
    8:00am -
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am -
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Amit B. Mori Pllc
    129 Vision Park Blvd Ste 307, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 719-5214
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Avery Eye Clinic - Huntsville
    3361 Montgomery Rd, Huntsville, TX 77340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 539-4500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • Huntsville Memorial Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blepharitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Eyelid Disorders
Blepharitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Antifungal Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract - Alopecia - Sclerodactyly Chevron Icon
Cataract - Ataxia - Deafness Chevron Icon
Cataract - Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cataract - Congenital Ichthyosis Chevron Icon
Cataract - Microcornea Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cataract Congenital Dominant Non Nuclear Chevron Icon
Cataract Dental Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cataract Hutterite Type Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Convergence Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Ciliochorodial Detachment Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Epithelial Ingrowth Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Intra Ocular Tumours Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Iridoschisis. Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Phacomatoses Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
North Carolina Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Convergence Spasm Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Prism Lenses Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 562 ratings
    Patient Ratings (562)
    5 Star
    (455)
    4 Star
    (65)
    3 Star
    (20)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dvorak?

    Mar 18, 2019
    Very knowledgeable. Caring and attentive to patient's needs. His knowledge of medicine goes beyond ophthalmology and he considers all possibilities. I highly recommend Dr. Dvorak to anyone.
    — Mar 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Dvorak, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Dvorak, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dvorak to family and friends

    Dr. Dvorak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dvorak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Dvorak, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Dvorak, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770561714
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Dvorak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dvorak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dvorak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dvorak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dvorak has seen patients for Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dvorak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    562 patients have reviewed Dr. Dvorak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dvorak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dvorak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dvorak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Dvorak, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.