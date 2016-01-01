See All Dermatologists in Wausau, WI
Overview

Dr. Andrew Duncanson, DO is a dermatologist in Wausau, WI. Dr. Duncanson completed a residency at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center. He currently practices at Forefront Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Duncanson is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology
    510 N 17th Ave Ste C, Wausau, WI 54401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 849-5333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Andrew Duncanson, DO

  • Dermatology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1447612312
Education & Certifications

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center
  • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
  • University of Wisconsin
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Duncanson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Duncanson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Duncanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncanson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncanson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

