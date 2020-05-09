Overview

Dr. Andrew Dukes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Dukes works at Eastern Shore Adult Medicine in Fairhope, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.