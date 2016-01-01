See All Vascular Surgeons in Lansing, MI
Dr. Andrew Duda III, MD

Vascular Surgery
1.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Andrew Duda III, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. 

Dr. Duda III works at Sparrow Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sparrow Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery
    1140 E Michigan Ave Ste 300, Lansing, MI 48912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 364-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sparrow Clinton Hospital
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Venous Compression
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Venous Compression

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Andrew Duda III, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124026075
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Duda III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duda III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duda III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duda III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duda III works at Sparrow Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Duda III’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Duda III. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duda III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duda III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duda III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

