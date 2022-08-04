Overview

Dr. Andrew Dublin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Dublin works at The Bone & Joint Center in Albany, NY with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA and Concord, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.