Dr. Andrew Dublin, MD

Cardiology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Dublin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Dublin works at The Bone & Joint Center in Albany, NY with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA and Concord, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Region Orthopaedics
    1367 Washington Ave Ste 200, Albany, NY 12206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 489-2666
  2. 2
    Cor Cardiovascular Specialists
    1399 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste 11, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 937-1770
  3. 3
    Bay Area Cardiology Medical Group
    2700 Grant St Ste 106, Concord, CA 94520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 937-1770
  4. 4
    John Muir Health
    1450 Treat Blvd Ste 220B, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 937-1770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Medical Center
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
24-Hour Ambulatory Electrocardiogram Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioversion Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 04, 2022
    He's deeply knowledgeable, caring, insightful, and friendly. So easy to be his patient. . . .
    Wayne Christensen — Aug 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Dublin, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Dublin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215085246
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Olive View-UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    • UCSD Healthcare
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State U, School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Dublin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dublin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dublin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dublin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dublin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dublin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dublin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dublin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dublin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dublin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

