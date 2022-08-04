Dr. Andrew Dublin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dublin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Dublin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Dublin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Dublin works at
Locations
Capital Region Orthopaedics1367 Washington Ave Ste 200, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-2666
Cor Cardiovascular Specialists1399 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste 11, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 937-1770
Bay Area Cardiology Medical Group2700 Grant St Ste 106, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 937-1770
John Muir Health1450 Treat Blvd Ste 220B, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 937-1770
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's deeply knowledgeable, caring, insightful, and friendly. So easy to be his patient. . . .
About Dr. Andrew Dublin, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Olive View-UCLA Medical Center
- UCSD Healthcare
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dublin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dublin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dublin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dublin works at
Dr. Dublin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dublin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dublin speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dublin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dublin.
