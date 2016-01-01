Dr. Andrew Dries, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dries is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Dries, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Dries, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Atrium Health Lincoln.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Pancreatitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 403, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 667-0520
- 2 1225 Harding Pl Ste 5100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 355-8850
-
3
Carolinas Healthcare System1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 355-4593
-
4
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-4593
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cleveland
- Atrium Health Lincoln
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dries?
About Dr. Andrew Dries, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1639394760
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dries has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dries accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dries has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Pancreatitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dries on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dries. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dries.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.