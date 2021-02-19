See All Otolaryngologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Andrew Drescher, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Drescher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Drescher works at Washington University in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington University Dept Oto
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 11A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-7509

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 19, 2021
    Dr. Andrew Drescher is top of the line in his specialty! He did an incredible job of explaining the specifics of my diagnosis, details of the surgery, information on medications, etc.....all so easily understood for us non-medical professionals. He has a wonderful bedside manner and sense of compassion. He embodies all of the characteristics of a true professional. My surgery was a great success thanks to him and his great work. I would highly recommend him to others!
    Gilbert Medina — Feb 19, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew Drescher, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831291343
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Drescher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drescher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drescher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drescher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drescher works at Washington University in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Drescher’s profile.

    Dr. Drescher has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drescher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Drescher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drescher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drescher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drescher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

