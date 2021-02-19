Overview

Dr. Andrew Drescher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Drescher works at Washington University in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.