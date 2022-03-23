Overview

Dr. Andrew Dossett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Dossett works at Carrell Clinic in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.