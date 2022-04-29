Dr. Andrew Dorsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Dorsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Dorsch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Rumc-university Neurologists1725 W Harrison St Ste 1118, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was very informative and very patient. He listened to my complaints and gave me good advice on what I should do.
About Dr. Andrew Dorsch, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1104960517
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
