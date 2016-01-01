Dr. Dorizas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrew Dorizas, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Dorizas, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL.
Locations
Dermatology Group of Florida PA9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 300, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-0393
Stanley A. Spatz MD PA601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 313, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 961-1200
Hollywood Dermatology/Csmt Spec3850 Hollywood Blvd Ste 301, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 433-0455
Michael C. Margulies MD PA8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 704E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-0393
Jackfl-jackson Memorial Hospital1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 585-1111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Dorizas, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1336506260
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
