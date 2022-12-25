See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Andrew Donohue, DO

Forensic Psychiatry
5 (5)
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Donohue, DO is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG.

Dr. Donohue works at Psychiatry Delaware in Wilmington, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatry Delaware Co. LLC
    1415 Foulk Rd Ste 104, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 478-1450

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 25, 2022
    Dr. Donohue is incredibly kind and compassionate. I've been a patient for over a decade and he's helped improve my life tremendously. I think the entire practice is wonderful.
    Michelle — Dec 25, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Donohue, DO

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346237559
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    Residency
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donohue has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donohue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donohue works at Psychiatry Delaware in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Donohue’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Donohue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donohue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donohue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donohue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

