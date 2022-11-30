Dr. Andrew Donaruma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donaruma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Donaruma, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Donaruma, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Locations
MedFirst Primary Care16088 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 200-6744
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch patient attention. Really listens as an empathetic physician, but will give you straight up advice and treatment choices that are available. He keeps himself up to date in the innovations that are effective. I have several serious medical issues and thank God that I found Dr Donaruma.
About Dr. Andrew Donaruma, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1679928154
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donaruma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donaruma accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donaruma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Donaruma speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Donaruma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donaruma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donaruma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donaruma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.