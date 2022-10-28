Overview

Dr. Andrew Dold, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from Trinity College, University Of Dublin, University Of Dublin, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Childrens Medical Center Plano, Medical City Dallas and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Dold works at Champaign Dental Group in Frisco, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Glenoid Labrum Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies.